Buhari: An elixir for Nigeria’s aviation

MANY Nigerians would be ready to roll up their

sleeves for a heated debate or even a fight, pertain- ing to the issue of whether the advent of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2015, meant change and progress for Nigeria or not. That this debate would be heated or even turn into a brawl is in the character of democracies and one thing no one can take away from the government of PMB in the last two years, is that it has striven hard to remain essentially democratic in outlook and substance.

One agrees like any well-meaning Nigerian that the change expected from the administration could be better but one fact that cannot be denied the person and administration of the former military General is that in more ways than one, Buhari has delivered change or made effort to ensure that things are done differently and better, unlike what we have been used to.

Some qualities of leadership which President Muhammadu Buhari has brought to governance in the last two years are resoluteness, determina- tion and sense of urgency. Acutely aware that Ni- geria, as a leading African country has not done well in many areas, PMB has introduced a sense of urgency, laced with meticulous service delivery which if maintained by future administrations would radically alter the development accom- plishments of the nation.

In the next couple of days, the government of PMB would deliver a brand new airport run- way to the nation’s aviation sector at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. This runway was constructed 30 years ago and had been in poor service condition for more than 20 years! In his no- nonsense way of doing things, PMB was convinced that the runway needed upgrade and modernization, he gave the order that it should be done no matter the cost, put at N5.8 billion. That