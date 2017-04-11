Buhari: An elixir for Nigeria’s aviation
By LOUIS OKOROMA
MANY Nigerians would be ready to roll up their
sleeves for a heated debate or even a fight, pertain- ing to the issue of whether the advent of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2015, meant change and progress for Nigeria or not. That this debate would be heated or even turn into a brawl is in the character of democracies and one thing no one can take away from the government of PMB in the last two years, is that it has striven hard to remain essentially democratic in outlook and substance.
One agrees like any well-meaning Nigerian that the change expected from the administration could be better but one fact that cannot be denied the person and administration of the former military General is that in more ways than one, Buhari has delivered change or made effort to ensure that things are done differently and better, unlike what we have been used to.
Some qualities of leadership which President Muhammadu Buhari has brought to governance in the last two years are resoluteness, determina- tion and sense of urgency. Acutely aware that Ni- geria, as a leading African country has not done well in many areas, PMB has introduced a sense of urgency, laced with meticulous service delivery which if maintained by future administrations would radically alter the development accom- plishments of the nation.
In the next couple of days, the government of PMB would deliver a brand new airport run- way to the nation’s aviation sector at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. This runway was constructed 30 years ago and had been in poor service condition for more than 20 years! In his no- nonsense way of doing things, PMB was convinced that the runway needed upgrade and modernization, he gave the order that it should be done no matter the cost, put at N5.8 billion. That
is the hallmark of good leadership, the stuff that PMB is made of and the quality that stood him out making Nigerians to go for him in 2015.
It should be noted that aside President Buhari, the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, and his Minister of State, Hadi Sirika, deserve com- mendation for their single-minded conviction and resolve to get the nation’s strategic international airport in Abuja, a befitting and brand new runway, up from the initial desire to carry out maintenance work. Hadi Sirika, particularly deserves accolades for his commitment to the project and his willingness to stake his office on the completion of the project on time against the disabling criticism of the doubting Thomases in our midst!
Hadi Sirika, as the man directly in charge of Aviation in the Ministry of Transport was forced to pledge to resign from office after the Senate Committee on Aviation expressed doubt about the contractors and the ministry meeting up with the delivery date. This is the magic that the administration of President Buhari has done to public service in Nigeria; a serving Minister publicly vowing to quit a much-coveted office if a public infrastructure project was not delivered on time, not minding the likelihood of sabotage! Anyhow, on April 19, 2017, when this all impor- tant runway, is delivered and opened for the resumption of international flights, Hadi Sirika, would have consolidated his reputation as one of the shining stars of the Buhari administration.
The brand new runway to be unveiled on April 19, 2017, would indeed be a shot in the arm for the nation’s aviation industry which has been ailing for a long time. The runway is an in- vestment for the future and never again would the nation be subjected to the humiliation and embarrassment that attended the issue of its re- construction.
First, the realization that the runway ought to have undergone maintenance work for the past 15 years or more was cheeky enough and showed the careless manner public policy is handled in Nigeria, including issues that have bearing on national security, prestige and image. PMB has changed all that.
Second, during the debate on whether or not to commence the work of reconstruction and rehabilitation in view of the disruption it would have on aviation traffic, in and out of the Federal Capital Territory, for political reasons and to avoid giving credit in the event that the work was successfully carried out, there were many Nigerians who wanted the work not to take off. These people were not prepared to give the Transport Ministry any chance, as they bandied the issue of passenger discomfort from Kaduna, the lack of willingness of foreign airlines, the is- sue of security along Kaduna- Abuja expressway as well as the long distance between Kaduna and Abuja as their reason.
It should be noted that it was political considerations and unbridled partisan interest that pre- vented a second runway from being constructed as originally planned by the administration of late President Yar’Adua of blessed memory. During Yar’Adua’s time, the non-cooperation of the then Aviation Committee of the House of Representatives caused the money already earmarked for a much-needed second runway to be diverted to other aviation infrastructure. The result is that the Abuja airport was left with only a single runway for many years which the administration of PMB is now compelled to reconstruct to restore confidence and safety to the airport.
Three, when we said above that the project is a future gift to Nigeria’s aviation by PMB and his aviation sector chiefs, we have in mind the multiplier effect and the exposures which the debate on this project has laid bare. One is the
need for all airports in the country to be in top shape, provided with the latest aviation gadgets so that in the event of an emergency, the coun- try would not be found wanting. Uncertainty about the capacity and readiness of the Kaduna International airport to be used as an alternative airport nearly stalled the runway project. Sec- ond, is for the airports around Abuja, including Minna in Niger State, to be in top shape and the connecting roads from Minna to Abuja to be serviceable at all times. Heartily, the Niger State government has realized the importance of this and the benefits that can accrue to the State and pledged to put the Abuja- Minna road in good shape.
Third, future plans for aviation expansion should consider the possibility of another air- port closer to Abuja along the Abuja-Lokoja road. Such a project if considered now and given a 20 year delivery date, would bring the needed flexibility and international confidence into the aviation sector in view of the impor- tance of the sector in the movement of goods and people, investment inflow and tourism with its revenue and employment generating potentials. Five, the construction firm, Julius Berger, deserves commendation for being in tune with the Federal Government to make the job a priority. There is no doubt that Hadi Sirika would not have exuded confidence on the certainty of the work completion without assurance of the construction giant.
Six, the security personnel have not disappointed. Most people would not believe that the notorious Abuja-Kaduna expressway would be incident free to the delight of air passengers and other Nigerians who ply the route daily. This means that our security personnel can do a good job when they are motivated and appreciated. We have PMB to thank for this.
Okoroma writes from Abuja.
This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG