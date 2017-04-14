Buhari approves appointment of Chief Executives for 23 federal agencies

He said the Chief Executives are: Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Mrs Mary Ikpere-Eta, Director-General, National Centre for Women Development.

Others are: Mr Bayo Somefun, Managing Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank and Mr Alex Okoh, Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprise.

Other appointees are: Mr Abdulkadir Umar, Executive Secretary, Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency, Mr Ibrahim Goni, Conservator-General, National Park Service and Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator, Service Compact (SERVICOM).

According to Adebiyi, Dr Nasir Ladan is the Director-General, National Directorate of Employment, Saliu Alabi, Director-General, Michael Imodu National Institute for Labour Studies and Prof. Jef Barminas, Director-General, National Research Institute for Chemical Technology.

Dr Haruna Yerima is the Director-General, Nigeria Institute for Social and Economic Research, Sunday Thomas, Deputy Commissioner, Nigeria Insurance Commission, Mr Tunde Erukera, Executive Secretary, Consumer Protection Council and Mr Bello Tukur, Secretary, Federal Charater Commission.

He said Dikko Abdulrahman is appointed the Director-General, National Pension Commission, Mr Umar Jibrin, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, Mrs Folashade Joseph, Managing Director, Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Corporation, and Mrs Cecilia Gaya, Director-General, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria.

Others are: Mrs Luci Ajayi, Executive Secretary, Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board, Mr Emmanuel Jimme, Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director-General, Nigeria Lottery Regulation Commission, and Jalani Aliyu, Director-General, Nigeria Automotive Design and development Council.

Adebiyi said the appointments were with immediate effects. (NAN)