Buhari Approves Reconstitution Of Governing Councils Of 23 Federal Universities

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution ‎of the governing councils of 23 out of the 40 federal universities in the country for a period of four years.

The President also approved the reconstitution of the Boards of 19 ‎agencies and parastatals under the Ministry of Education for a period of four years.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, made these announcements in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, April 7, 2017.

According to him, the institutions affected were those whose governing councils’ tenures have elapsed or would expire on April 9 2017.

But the decision did not affect the 12 new federal universities in Lokoja, Otuoke, Gashua, Dustin-ma, Oye-Ekiti, Lafia, Gusau, Wukari, Kashere, Birnin-Kebbi, Duste, and Ndifu-Alike-Ikwo, which were established by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

In making the appointments, he took cognisance of the requirements for membership into ‎governing councils which include among others, minimum of a university degree, high integrity, and commitment to educational development of the country as well as geographical spread.

He said, “Pursuant to his powers under the laws establishing the federal universities in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the governing councils of 23 out of the 40 federal universities in the country for a period of four years, in the fist instance. The institutions affected are those whose governing councils’ tenures have elapsed or would expire on 9th April, 2017. “Those not affected by the re-constitution are the governing councils of the 12 new federal universities which were inaugurated in March, 2016, as well as those of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and the University of Port-Harcourt‎ which were reconstituted in January 2017. The tenure of the Council of the National Open University of Nigeria will elapse in January, 2018.”

The post Buhari Approves Reconstitution Of Governing Councils Of 23 Federal Universities appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

