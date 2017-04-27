Buhari becoming another Yar’Adua – PDP
The Ahmed Markafi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised alarm that the health saga of President Muhammadu Buahri was becoming another episode of late ex-President Musa Yar’Adua. Dayo Adeyeye, spokesman of the Markafi group, said this in reaction a statement by Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, that Buhari only decided to work […]
