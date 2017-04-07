Buhari Begins UK Return Plans – Report
The Nigerian president has according to fresh reports began plans to make a return to the United Kingdom on health grounds. This comes weeks after the president returned from his earlier extended medical vacation to the United Kingdom which lasted a total of 51 days. Buhari who had upon his return from the medical trip…
