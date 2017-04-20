BUHARI BOWS TO PRESSURE, SUSPENDS SGF, NIA DG
AT LAST, President Muhammadu Buhari has bowed to pressure from the Nigerian Senate to suspend the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, a statement by the Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina said yesterday. Nigerian Pilot recalls that the Senate recently found Babachir Lawal guilty of complicity in the finances meant for […]
