Buhari can even work from the toilet – Lawyers
As reactions continue to greet President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to work from the house, some Nigerian lawyers have stated that there was nothing wrong with his action. Buhari was absent from a meeting of the Federal Executive Council inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, a development that triggered nationwide debate. […]
