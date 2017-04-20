Buhari constitutes board of Solid Minerals Development Fund (Full List)

Mr. Buhari charged the seven-member board to carry out its duties diligently.

The post Buhari constitutes board of Solid Minerals Development Fund (Full List) appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

