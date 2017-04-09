Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari Declares Mondays, Wednesdays As ‘Made-in-Nigeria Dress Day’

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has approved the adoption of Mondays and Wednesdays every week, as Made-in-Nigeria Dress Days across the country.

The approval was contained in a letter from the Federal Ministry of Information & Culture, dated 4th April, 2017, and addressed to the Executive Secretary of National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma.
Reacting to the Government’s approval for Made-in-Nigeria Dress Days, the Executive Secretary of NICO, Dr. Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma, told NICO News that, for him, it is one major breakthrough so far recorded by his administration in the Institute.

– TVC

