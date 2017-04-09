Buhari Declares Mondays, Wednesdays As ‘Made-in-Nigeria Dress Day’
President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has approved the adoption of Mondays and Wednesdays every week, as Made-in-Nigeria Dress Days across the country.
The approval was contained in a letter from the Federal Ministry of Information & Culture, dated 4th April, 2017, and addressed to the Executive Secretary of National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma.
Reacting to the Government’s approval for Made-in-Nigeria Dress Days, the Executive Secretary of NICO, Dr. Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma, told NICO News that, for him, it is one major breakthrough so far recorded by his administration in the Institute.
– TVC
The post Buhari Declares Mondays, Wednesdays As ‘Made-in-Nigeria Dress Day’ appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG