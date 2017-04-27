Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari did not suspend Lawal, Oke because they are Christians – MURIC

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has fired back at the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, over its claim that the recent suspension of the embattled Secretary to the Federal Government, SGF, David Babachir Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) was because of their faith. The umbrella Christian body had while […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

