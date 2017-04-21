Buhari dying in Aso Rock – Perry Brimah
Perry Brimah, a popular columnists and convener of ENDS [Every Nigerian Do Something], has raised alarm that President Muhammadu Buhari is dying in office. Brimah in a statement on Friday said Nigeria was being very compassionless to its president and called on the masses to rise against “cabal” locking up Buhari. According to him, “There […]
