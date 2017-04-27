Buhari Has Conspired With Some Politicians To Cage Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that President conspired with some politicians in the East to cage the IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu.

In a press statement issued by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group named Dr. Ikenna Chinaka and Mrs. Grace Ukpai as new spokespersons and replacement to Dr. Clifford Iroanya and Emma Nmezi.

While thanking all those who contributed in one way or the other to the struggle so far, IPOB urged them not to be discouraged by the court ruling on April 25, 2017 but rather “to focus on the May 30th 2017 remembrance day which will be a priority to every IPOB member to ensure that no movement of any sorts both human and vehicular across Biafraland on that very day.”

It said whether bail conditions placed on Kanu’s release was good or not, IPOB will ensure that it shut down areas occupied by their members “for the remembrance and honour of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives during the genocidal war orchestrated by British government through the former military ruler, Major General Yakubu Gowon against the people of Biafra between 1967 and 1970.”

It said Kanu has been in high spirit since his arrest in 2015 and the spirit of IPOB cannot afford to be dampened towards the liberation of Biafra because of conditions attached to his release.

“We must continue because the restoration of ancient nation of Biafra is nearer and, therefore, every hand must be on deck to restore Biafra for our children, grandchildren and unborn children.

“We are also aware that the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari conspired with some politicians in Biafra land who are much afraid of the popularity of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to cage him so that they can see ways to deceive the people for their fake promises during elections.”

The post Buhari Has Conspired With Some Politicians To Cage Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

