"Buhari Has Not Abandoned His Role As President" – Presidency
The Presidency has assured Nigerians that, despite the insinuations of a number of media organisations, there is no need for apprehension over the health of our President, Muhammadu Buhari.A statement released by his special adviser on media and publicity, Garba Shehu on Thursday in Abuja says Buhari’s doctors advised him not to stress himself and take things slowly.
The statement reads; “
