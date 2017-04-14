Buhari has not shown enough concern about rescue of remaining girls – Chibok ambassadors
A group known as Chibok Ambassadors comprising of children sympathetic to the cause of school girls abducted in Chibok three years ago, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is not committed towards securing the release of the remaining 195 girls in captivity. Speaking with reporters at the entrance of the presidential villa in Abuja, some […]
Buhari has not shown enough concern about rescue of remaining girls – Chibok ambassadors
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG