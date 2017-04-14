Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari has not shown enough concern about rescue of remaining girls – Chibok ambassadors

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A group known as Chibok Ambassadors comprising of children sympathetic to the cause of school girls abducted in Chibok three years ago, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is not committed towards securing the release of the remaining 195 girls in captivity. Speaking with reporters at the entrance of the presidential villa in Abuja, some […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Buhari has not shown enough concern about rescue of remaining girls – Chibok ambassadors

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.