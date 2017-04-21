Buhari insists Nigeria is coming out of recession
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria is coming out of recession and urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration. Buhari stated this while making remarks at the inauguration of the North-West zone of the National Committee of Buhari Support Group in Kano on Thursday. He was represented by the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad […]
Buhari insists Nigeria is coming out of recession
