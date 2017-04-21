Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari insists Nigeria is coming out of recession

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria is coming out of recession and urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration. ‎Buhari stated this while making remarks at the inauguration of the North-West zone of the National Committee of Buhari Support Group in Kano on Thursday. He was represented by the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad […]

