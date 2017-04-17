Buhari Insulting the Intelligence of Nigerians With Success Claims – PDP

The Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s claims in his Easter message, to having met the expectations of Nigerians as an insult on their intelligence.

PDP spokesman Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday said the comments from Mr. President are to say the least untrue and unfair to Nigerians, who have been at the receiving end of his government’s mismanagement in the last two years.

On the war against Boko Haram, Adeyeye reiterated that the armaments procured by former President Goodluck Jonathan are what are still being used to prosecute the war.

Adeyeye added that current administration has also abused the Presidential Initiative for the North East (PINE) created by Jonathan, which covered all sectors in the rehabilitation efforts for the zone with comprehensive project cost and partnership.

“PINE under the APC’s watch has been a monumental disaster with allegations of contract scams while the internally displaced persons (IDPs) endure daily hardship and starvation. Tragically, we are yet to see the outcome of the investigation on the Nigeria’s fighter jet bombing of the IDP Camp in Borno State killing more than 200 persons.

On the war against corruption, the party’s spokesman, said like other policies and programmes of the APC administration, it has failed as well. He said: “The entire anti-corruption war of the APC since inception is just in the media with only one conviction. Many of the cases in the courts have been set aside and suspects discharged and acquitted while others are in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Department of State Services (DSS) detention centres without trial, in violation of their fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Makarfi-led PDP insisted that the recession we are experiencing today is as a result of the failure of the APC-led administration to properly manage our economy.

“The Buhari government is indeed clueless and had no economic plan until March 2017 when it launched the so called ‘recovery plan.’

The economy is at a standstill. Major infrastructural developments that began with the previous administrations of the PDP have been abandoned. Power generation has dwindled from over 5,000mw in 2015 to the present all time low of less than 2,000mw. The only project of note this government has ever commissioned is the Abuja-Kaduna railroad, which was 99 percent completed by the PDP administration.

