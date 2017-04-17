Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari is a complete failure, fascist – Balarabe Musa

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Elder statesman and second Republic governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a failed leader. He said Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed Nigerians and should be booted out without delay. Speaking with newsmen during the weekend, the outspoken former governor, said […]

