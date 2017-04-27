Buhari is the beneficiary of my opposition to Jonathan – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said President Muhammadu Buhari benefited from his opposition to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 general election. He said Jonathan did not heed his advice not to seek a second term in office in line with the agreement he had reached with prominent Northern leaders. Obasanjo said this in a […]
