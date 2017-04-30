Buhari made Nnamdi Kanu hero by detaining him – PDP Chieftain, Iwuanyanwu
A frontline Igbo politician and Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government made the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu a hero by detaining him. Iwuanyanwu’s comment is coming at a time Kanu, who is facing charges of treason before an Abuja […]
Buhari made Nnamdi Kanu hero by detaining him – PDP Chieftain, Iwuanyanwu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!