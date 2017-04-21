Buhari, Magu, DSS boss observe Jummat prayer at Aso Villa mosque
By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday observed the jum’mat prayer at the Aso Villa, Abuja Presidential mosque alongside some top government officials.
The officials included the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, the Director, Department of State Service, DSS, Lawal Dauru and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno.
Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello also worshiped.
Sent from my BlackBerry® smartphone provided by Airtel Nigeria.
The post Buhari, Magu, DSS boss observe Jummat prayer at Aso Villa mosque appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG