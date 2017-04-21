Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari, Magu, DSS boss observe Jummat prayer at Aso Villa mosque

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday observed the jum’mat prayer at the Aso Villa, Abuja Presidential mosque alongside some top government officials.

The officials included the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, the Director, Department of State Service, DSS, Lawal Dauru and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno.

Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello also worshiped.
Sent from my BlackBerry® smartphone provided by Airtel Nigeria.

The post Buhari, Magu, DSS boss observe Jummat prayer at Aso Villa mosque appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.