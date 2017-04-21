Buhari, Magu, DSS boss observe Jummat prayer at Aso Villa mosque

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday observed the jum’mat prayer at the Aso Villa, Abuja Presidential mosque alongside some top government officials.

The officials included the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, the Director, Department of State Service, DSS, Lawal Dauru and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno.

Niger State governor, Abubakar Bello also worshiped.

