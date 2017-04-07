Buhari mourns Sheikh Saeed, says cleric never made divisive utterances
President Muhammadu Buhari says the death of Sheikh Alhassan Saeed Adam has robbed Muslim Ummah of one of its greatest scholars. Buhari stated this in a condolence statement on Thursday by Malam Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity. “The impact of his death will not be forgotten for many years to […]
