‘Buhari must beware of praise singers now’

THE Organisation For Global Youth Peace Empowerment And Development Initiative, OGYPEDI, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to beware of praise singers in order not to be distracted from his objectives.

It made this call yesterday in Osogbo in a statement by its National Coordinator Mr. Japhet Omene.

His words: ‘’All those who are always coming to talk good of Mr. President despite some weaknesses of this administration should be ashamed of themselves for deceiving themselves and for not telling Buhari the truth. President Buhari should note that all those criticising him love him more than the praise singers and sycophants who will not hesitate to desert him if he fails.

“We, therefore, want to use this medium to call on Mr. President to be more transparent in his fight against corruption. If he will do this, he will always be remembered and celebrated for solving one of the country problems. Nigerians are suffering unemployment and inflation, Nigerians are already losing faith and confidence in the ability of the Buhari-led government to pull the country’s economy out of the woods and restore good living and better life to the citizenry.

‘’Therefore, we urge the government to be more holistic with its fight against corruption and to also realise that corruption is not the only problem that the country is facing. While it concentrates on its fight against corruption, it should also strategically initiate meaningful policies and actions that would bring about better life for the people.’’

