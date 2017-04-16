Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari must stop fight against corruption, it will kill his government – Primate Ayodele warns

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The General Overseer of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end the war against corruption without delay. The cleric warned that the war against corruption was posing a big challenge to the economy and should be discontinued forthwith. Giving the warning, Ayodele told Sun, “I want to […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Buhari must stop fight against corruption, it will kill his government – Primate Ayodele warns

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.