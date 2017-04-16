Buhari must stop fight against corruption, it will kill his government – Primate Ayodele warns
The General Overseer of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to end the war against corruption without delay. The cleric warned that the war against corruption was posing a big challenge to the economy and should be discontinued forthwith. Giving the warning, Ayodele told Sun, “I want to […]
