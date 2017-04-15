Buhari no longer sick, he is well now – Lawmaker, Abu Ibrahim – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Buhari no longer sick, he is well now – Lawmaker, Abu Ibrahim
Daily Post Nigeria
The Senator representing Katsina South, Senator Abu Ibrahim, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is now well and strong enough to lead the nation. Buhari returned to Nigeria after a 49-day medical vacation abroad in March. Speaking with State …
