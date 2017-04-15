Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari no longer sick, he is well now – Lawmaker, Abu Ibrahim

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Senator representing Katsina South, Senator Abu Ibrahim, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is now well and strong enough to lead the nation. Buhari returned to Nigeria after a 49-day medical vacation abroad in March. Speaking with State House correspondents on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja the lawmaker said, “I am very happy, […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Buhari no longer sick, he is well now – Lawmaker, Abu Ibrahim

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.