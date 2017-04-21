Buhari nominates Professor Momoh as Chair, NERC

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Professor James Momoh as the Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Momoh’s name has also been sent to the Senate for confirmation.

A statement signed by Mallam Garba Shehu, the spokesman of the president on Friday stated that Momoh is a Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science; and Director of Energy Services and Controls at Howard University, United States of America, USA.

He is also a Life Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and Fellow of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, has over three decades of teaching and research experience in power system, smart grid, optimisation and power communications.

Momoh is also a 1987 recipient of the National Science Foundation-US White House Presidential Young Investigator Award, widely published scholar and has held several professional leadership positions in the academia.

The nominee possesses a Doctorate degree in electrical engineering from Howard University; Master’s degrees in systems engineering from the University of Pennsylvania; and electrical engineering from Carnegie University.

He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1975 from Howard University.

The statement added that “President Buhari strongly believes that Prof. Momoh has the technical knowledge, capacity and integrity to lead the Commission’s effort to bring about the much needed change in Nigeria’s power sector.”

