Buhari now works from home – Lai Mohammed
MINISTER of Information, Lai Mohammed, yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari would now work from his residence at the Presidential Villa. The minister who spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Buhari’s absence, said Buhari needed some rest and […]
The post Buhari now works from home – Lai Mohammed appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!