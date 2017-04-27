Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari now works from home – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

MINISTER of Information, Lai Mohammed, yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari would now work from his residence at the Presidential Villa. The minister who spoke with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Buhari’s absence, said Buhari needed some rest and […]

