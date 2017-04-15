Buhari protecting owner of $43m – Nigerian Political Parties threaten mass protest
The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) says President Muhammadu Buhari’s government was shielding the real owner of the sums of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 recovered from an Ikoyi apartment in Lagos State. CNPP also warned that it would organise mass protest if the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) fail to prove to Nigerians […]
