Buhari queries EFCC, CBN, DSS, ICPC, others, wants details of monetary, assets recovered so far

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has queried the Ibrahim Magu led Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over recoveries of looted funds from Nigerians and organisations.

Also queried by President Buhari are the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC; Ministry of Finance, Department of State Services, DSS, among others.

The President asked the EFCC, to as a matter of urgency, provide a detailed submission on amount of monies recovered so far by the anti graft agency in its anti- grant-war, since the present administration came on board in June, 2015.

According to the directed which elapsed, Friday, April 7th, 2017, the EFCC was also asked to submit a detailed inventory of assets seized, including vehicles, jewelries and other valuables, latest by Friday April 6, 2017, just as the directive by the President was said to have been sent to the Ministry and the agencies early last week.

A source told Vanguard that the President also gave a similar directive to the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Lawal Daura, and the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Mr. Ekpo Nta.

According to the source, like the EFCC, the heads of these agencies of government were also asked to submit the details of recovered monies and assets in their possession by Friday, adding that the directive became imperative as the government wants to place a value on the total recoveries made by the government, whose anti graft prosecutors have been accused of being unable to secure convictions, but have been quick to announce their seizures, even temporary ones to the public.

The source also said that President Buhari wants an inventory to present to those who criticize the government for failing in the anti-graft war, rather than rely on propaganda to give the impression that it was achieving results.

It would be recalled that there have also been allegations that some of the seized valuables like land documents, cars and vehicles have been stolen by some officials of the agencies that seized them.

The source said, “Infact in several yards across of the country where the EFCC keeps seized vehicles; Range Rovers, Jaguars, Prado jeeps, and expensive cars, we have heard reports of decay. The cars are allowed to rot, leading to massive waste.

“You will also recall that certificates of occupancy seized from the home of an ex-Governor were found in the market, where some EFCC officials were allegedly trying to sell them. The case is now with the police.

Also at the Senate hearing for his confirmation, Magu was not able to put a figure or an estimate to the amount of monies, local and foreign currency, he has recovered so far, or provide a value to property, cars and jewelleries that have been seized.”

The source said further that as at Friday, only the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, has complied with the directive and submitted his report to the President.

The post Buhari queries EFCC, CBN, DSS, ICPC, others, wants details of monetary, assets recovered so far appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

