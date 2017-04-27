Buhari re-submits name of 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee to Senate
Seven weeks after the Senate rejected the nomination of 82-year-old non-career ambassadorial nominee from Imo State, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor (retd), President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, re-submitted his name for screening and confirmation. Justice Nsofor, born on March 17, 1935, in Oguta, Imo State was earlier presented to the Senate alongside 46 others but the Senate rejected […]
Buhari re-submits name of 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee to Senate
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!