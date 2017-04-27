Buhari re-submits name of 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee to Senate

Seven weeks ​after the Senate rejected the nomination of 82-year-old non-career ambassadorial nominee from Imo State, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor (retd), President Muhammadu Buhari, ​Wednesday​, re-submitted his name for screening and confirmatio​n. ​​Justice Nsofor​, born on March 17, 1935,‎ in Oguta, Imo State​ ​was earlier​ presented to the Senate alongside 46 others​‎ but ​the Senate ​rejected […]

Buhari re-submits name of 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee to Senate

