Buhari re-submits name of 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee to Senate

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Seven weeks ​after the Senate rejected the nomination of 82-year-old non-career ambassadorial nominee from Imo State, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor (retd), President Muhammadu Buhari, ​Wednesday​, re-submitted his name for screening and confirmatio​n. ​​Justice Nsofor​, born on March 17, 1935,‎ in Oguta, Imo State​ ​was earlier​ presented to the Senate alongside 46 others​‎ but ​the Senate ​rejected […]

