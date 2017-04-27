Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari re-submits rejected 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee’s name to Senate – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Buhari re-submits rejected 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee’s name to Senate – Vanguard

Vanguard

Buhari re-submits rejected 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee's name to Senate
Vanguard
ABUJA—THIRTY- three days after the Senate rejected the nomination of 82-year-old non-career ambassadorial nominee from Imo State, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor (retd), President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, re-submitted his name for screening and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.