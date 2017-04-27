Buhari re-submits rejected 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee’s name to Senate – Vanguard
Buhari re-submits rejected 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee's name to Senate
ABUJA—THIRTY- three days after the Senate rejected the nomination of 82-year-old non-career ambassadorial nominee from Imo State, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor (retd), President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, re-submitted his name for screening and …
