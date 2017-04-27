Buhari re-submits rejected 82-year-old ambassadorial nominee’s name to Senate

Forwards 5 CBN non-EDs for confirmation

Presents Momoh as NERC chairman

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THIRTY- three days after the Senate rejected the nomination of 82-year-old non-career ambassadorial nominee from Imo State, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor (retd), President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, re-submitted his name for screening and subequent confirmation by the lawmakers.

This is even as the President, yesterday, forwarded to the Senate five nominees for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and request for confirmation of Professor James Momoh as chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

Justice Nsofor’s name had earlier been presented to the Senate along side 46 others but was rejected by the upper legislative chamber.

However, the President, yesterday, wrote to the Senate seeking the screening and confirmation of three non-career ambassadorial nominees, including the octogenarian.

Submits two others for Ondo, Gombe

The two others include Joseph Olusola Iji, representing Ondo State, and Commodore Yusuf Jonga Hinna for Gombe State.

It would be recalled that the Senate had on March 23, 2017, rejected the Imo State-born nominee, citing his frailty as reason for his rejection.

Also recall that the Senate rejected the nominee from Ondo State, Mr. Jacob Igbekele Daodu, based on the report of the Department of State Service, DSS, which indicted him for corruption.

Forwards 5 non- executive directors for CBN for confirmation

Meanwhile, President Buhari, yesterday, forwarded to the Senate five nominees for confirmation as Non- Executive Directors of the Board of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The nominees, who are to represent five of the six geo-political zones of the country, include Professor Umar Ahmed Jalingo, North-East; Professor Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko, South-East; Professor Mike I. Obadan, South-South; Dr. Abdul Abubakar, North-West; and Adeola Adetunji, South-West.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, read the letter from President Buhari at plenary, yesterday.

Presents James Momoh as chairman, NERC

Also forwarded to the Senate for confirmation by President Buhari is Professor James Momoh as Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

Also yesterday, Senate President Bukola Saraki read a letter from the President forwarding a copy of the draft National Water Resources Bill 2016.

