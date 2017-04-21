Buhari reconstitutes board of FCT internal revenue service

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Friday approved the reconstitution of the Board of Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) with Abdullahi Oteh Attah as Chairman/Chief Executive.

In a statement yesterday by the Permanent Secretary; Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye, members of the Board are Ahmed Garba, Barrister Hamza Hashim, Saa Godwin Gbue, Edward Adedamola, Mrs. Blessing Ifeyinwa and Ms. Benedicta Atto.

The circular added that this is in addition to the Statutory members of the Board provided for in Section 3(2)(a) of the FCT-IRS Act 2015 which include the following Directors/officials of the FCT Administration which are: Director of Treasury – Deputy Chairman; Solicitor-General, Legal Services Secretariat; Director of Land Administration; Director, Administration & Finance (Area Council Services Secretariat; Co-ordinator, Abuja Infrastructure and Investment Centre; Director, Department of Economic Planning, Research and Statistics and the Director of Information & Communications as Members.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has also approved the redeployment of Barrister Harisu Umar of the FCT Legal Services Secretariat to the FCT-IRS as Secretary to the Board.

Meanwhile the appointment of the Chairman of the Board is subject to the confirmation of the National Assembly, in line with the enabling Act.

The post Buhari reconstitutes board of FCT internal revenue service appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

