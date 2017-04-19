Buhari sacks SGF, DG
President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. David Lawal; and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke. Their suspension orders were contained in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina. While …
The post Buhari sacks SGF, DG appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG