Buhari says he has worked hard to meet Nigerians’ expectations
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday expressed his administration’s resolve to restore peace and stability to the Niger Delta area, adding that he has worked hard to meet Nigerians’ expectations. In his Easter message to Nigerians, the President urged all Nigerians in the interest of the country to live in peace. The message reads, “I congratulate […]
