Buhari Should Make His State of Health Public – Wole Soyinka Insists
While speaking to journalists in Lagos on Friday, Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make his state of health public to Nigerians, adding that the current speculations about the president’s health is “unnecessary.”
“Why is the president hiding his state of health? He’s supposed to understand he’s public property, me I’m still private property, that’s why I’m not in Aso Rock,” Soyinka said.
According to Premium Times, the professor of Comparative Literature said; “Once you are in Aso Rock, or you occupy a similar position, you have a responsibility to come out frankly to your citizens.
“Guarding your state of health like Donald Trump is guarding his tax returns is not what we expect from a Nigerian president.
“Let him address the nation and stop all these speculations which creates unnecessary political manipulations among other things.”
The post Buhari Should Make His State of Health Public – Wole Soyinka Insists appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!