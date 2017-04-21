Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari steps out, joins Magu, Monguno for Juma’at prayers

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Despite the rumour that his health was deteriorating, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday joined the Director of the department of state security, DSS, Lawal Daura, Ibrahim Magu, and others for Juma’at prayer at the presidential villa in Abuja. Buhari was also joined with other top officials including the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno. Others who […]

