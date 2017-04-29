Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari too ill on day Nnamdi Kanu was released – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Femi Fani-Kayode | 0 comments

by Dolapo Adelana Former Aviation Minister has given thanks to God for the release of the leader of the Indigenous…

Read » Buhari too ill on day Nnamdi Kanu was released – Fani-Kayode on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.