Buhari will win 2019 Presidential election – Kachikwu

The Minister of Petroleum Resources, Ibeh Kachikwu, is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 Presidential election, DailyPost reports.

He made the remark while fielding questions from CNN anchor, Richard Quest, who has been in Nigeria.

Quest asked Kachukwu, “Is it likely, that within another year your president or his party will be fighting in an election, and pretty much you are already in an election mode?”

In his response, Kachikwu said, “Those of us in government are focused on getting work done; the president is probably going to win the election anyway.”



The Minister also disclosed that the Buhari-led government was making realistic efforts towards the diversification of Nigeria’s economy, adding that the results would be evident in the next five or seven years.

He said, “It is realistic. Five or seven years. Petroleum led us into this problem; it has to lead us out.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

