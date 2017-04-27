Buhari won 2015 election because Nigerians wanted you out – US replies Jonathan
The United States of America has replied former President Goodluck Jonathan, insisting that President Muhammadu’s victory at the 2015 presidential election was the will of Nigerians. The US Government stated this while responding to an allegation by Jonathan, that former American President Barack Obama, was responsible for his loss. He had said, “President Barack Obama […]
