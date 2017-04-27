Buhari’s absence from FEC meetings worrisome—Tsav

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—Former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s inability to attend the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meetings should be a source of concern to all who care for the country.

Speaking in a telephone interview yesterday in Makurdi, the former Commissioner said: “Since he initiated the fight against corruption and it is going on fiercely and corrupt people are being taken to courts and custody, and then suddenly he is not attending meetings, people who care for the country should be disturbed.

“My worry is that if for any reason the President is incapacitated, the war against corruption may not continue with the drive and vigor like when the President is around.”

The post Buhari’s absence from FEC meetings worrisome—Tsav appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

