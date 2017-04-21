Buhari’s As Corrupt As Abacha – Lamido – The Tide
Buhari's As Corrupt As Abacha – Lamido
The Tide
A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has described the President Muhammadu Buhari's anti-corruption war as a 'noise.' Lamido, a former minister of Foreign Affairs, while speaking with the BBC Hausa Service yesterday, claimed that President …
