Buhari’s FEC absence, a last minute decision – Garba Shehu

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The senior special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, has said that president Muhammadu Buhari’s absence at the FEC meeting yesterday was a last minute decision. He made this know to newsmen in his tweeter handle on Thursday. Bellow are his tweets:

 

