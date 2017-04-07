Buhari’s Government Are Full Of Lies – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Friday stated that it was now very clear to Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress, APC, has nothing to offer in terms of developmental projects, apart from lying to Nigerians.

Wike also stated that the ruling party’s fight against corruption was targeted at intimidating political opponents, as the APC only prosecutes former PDP governors , while indicted former APC Governors are allowed to roam freely.

Wike was speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt when he granted audience to the Abuluoma Council of Chiefs, saying that there is no sincerity in the fight against corruption by the APC.

According to him, “Nigerians have seen that the present ruling party has nothing to offer them except to tell lies.

“They claim they are fighting corruption, but how many APC former governors have been arraigned.

“Nobody is against the government fighting corruption, but it must be fought with sincerity.

“Even when an APC Former Governor is indicted by a judicial commission of Inquiry , they fail to prosecute such a person.

“I just heard that they have arrested the former Niger State Governor after two years.

Maybe because political activities are picking up and they want to intimidate him, that is why this is happening now.”