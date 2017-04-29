Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s govt facing obstacles seemly insurmountable – Richard Quest

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Richard Quest has said that the two year government of President Mohammadu Buhari is facing ‘obstacles seemly insurmountable’.

Richard Quest made this statement in a video on Cross Road on CNN

The post Buhari’s govt facing obstacles seemly insurmountable – Richard Quest appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.