Buhari’s govt most incompetent, ignorant … – Fani-Kayode

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister has said that President Mohammadu Buhari’s lead All Progressive Congress (APC) government is ‘the most divisive, vindictive, incompetent, primitive, mendacious, cruel and ignorant government that Nigeria has ever had.

This came as he also called for the resignation of the Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA)

Fani-Kayode made this known on his twitter handle on Monday stating that the idea that ex President Goodluck Jonathan approved the $43m that was recently recovered by The Economic and Financial Crime Commission EFCC in Ikoyi was a lie.

Fani-Kayode said that the Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency NIA was ”a treacherous and lying coward’ and ‘must resign’.

Indications emerged last night that the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, will officially apply to reclaim the $43 million, £27,000 and N23 million recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from a building on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, according to sources.

