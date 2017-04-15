Buhari’s govt rubbishing its anti-corruption war – Fayose speaks on $43m saga
Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has faulted claims by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) that the N13 billion cash discovered at Osborne Towers, Lagos, belongs to it, stating that the development has only succeeded in rubbishing the Federal Government’s anti-graft war. He said: “Yesterday, it was made public that the National Intelligence Agency […]
