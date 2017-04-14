Buhari’s men hate me, says El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai has accused some aides of President Muhammadu Buhari of leaking his last memo to the president.

El-Rufai made the accusation Friday while speaking to State House Correspondents after joining President Buhari and other Muslim faithful for the Juma’at prayers at the Presidential Villa.

The Governor who declared that no one including some of the ‘powerful’ aides of the President can stop him from visiting the villa said, “within the villa, there are people that like me and there are those who don’t and it is normal. My relationship with the President has never been strained in any way.

“I met with him last night, I did not talk about things like that but our relationship with him is like that of father and son and it is a privilege for me. I told him I will come today for the Juma’at and I did.”

“No one ever stopped me from coming to the villa and no one can stop me from coming to the villa. As a governor, I come here, I have blank cheques, no one checks me at the gate.

“But I believe what the President needs is for those that love him to keep away from him and allow him to rest.

“The President needs quality time to rest because it is meeting too many people that strain leadership.

This was the first time the Kaduna State governor was in Aso Rock since his blunt memo to the President was leaked to the media.

He insisted that he had written several similar memoranda to Buhari to bring his attention on the need to strengthen governance issues in the interest of Nigerians and the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

“I am a governor and I know that when I meet 10 people in a day I get really tired, it is not the paperwork, it is not really the memos, approving them or asking questions that strains a leader, it is the stream of visitors. I do not want to contribute to the President’s problem by coming here every day,” el-Rufai noted.

The Kaduna State governor noted that he was happy that part of his recommendations in the memo to the President were being implemented.

“I believe that since September last year when I wrote the letter, there has been a significant improvement in the delivery of services at the federal level. As I said, some of our federal programmes have started in earnest.

“If anyone reads that memo. he will see that there is nothing in the memo that has anything to do other than the success of Mr President and progress of the country. That is my goal, my motive and I am driven by that. I stand behind the President to the very end,” he added.

Governor el-Rufai also denied any friction between him and members of the National Assembly, noting that his call for the lawmakers to make public their earnings and annual budgets was out of patriotism.

