Burnaboy Smokes “mary J” Inside Lagos Traffic, Tips Police Officer (Video)

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known by his stage name, Burna Boy took to the streets of Lagos and without a care in the world openly smoked weed while in traffic. He also tipped off those who were hailing him and a police officer. He shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption: …

