Buruj Academy Held By Barca’s FCBEscola In Friendly

Buruj Sports Academy, Ikorodu played a 2-2 draw with Barcelona's Lagos-based FCBEscola in a friendly match at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Friday.

The game started on a low key but the Buruj Boys quickly took over proceedings with quick delightful pass to the admiration of spectators which included the Special Assistant on Sport to Lagos State Governor, Mr Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye, among other dignitaries.

Lucky Ntong scored Buruj's first goal 10 minutes to the end of the first half, while Emmanuel Ekoja made it 2-0 from a counter-attacking move.

The second goal seemed to wake up FCBEscola who made as many as four changes at the same time. This paid off almost immediately when a miscross from the right wing dipped into the Buruj goalkeeper's net.

FCBEscola got the equaliser within minutes from a defensive blunder in the opponent's area.

Though Buruj tried to spark the game back to life by going all out for the winning goal, the FCBEscola goalkeeper was fantastic in goal.

Dr Salaudeen Waheed, CEO of Buruj Sport Academy also congratulated both teams for a job well done and promised that his team will continue to get better even as the countdown to their foreign trip in July continues.

The post Buruj Academy Held By Barca’s FCBEscola In Friendly appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

